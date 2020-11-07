J. Anthony "Tony" Abel

At 9:40 a.m. on Halloween morning, 2020, following a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia, Tony told us all good-bye and said hello to God. Husband, father, grandfather, Grumps, brother, Franciscan Prefect, sacristan, Minister of the Eucharist, liturgy lector, seminary drop-out, military veteran, historian, journalist, coach, woodworker, farmer, professor, friend, procrastinator, troop leader, irreverent SOB, Santa. No matter how you know and love him, he triumphantly entered Heaven to share these treasured gifts with his Lord and Savior. We are comforted by our love, faith, and vision of the glorious entrance he made into Heaven along with our memories and mark he made upon our hearts. Tony, a political animal, did not make it to the polls this time, but, via Facebook and CaringBridge on election eve, was able to urge everyone to vote for Donald Trump!