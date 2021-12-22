CHARLESTON — J.W. Oglesby, age 88, of Charleston, IL, died December 11, 2021, at St. Louis Altenheim, St. Louis, MO.

He was born August 11, 1933, in Flora, IL.

J.W. graduated from Flora High School prior to entering the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Following being discharged from the Army he attended Eastern Illinois University where he met Marilyn (Atteberry) Oglesby. They were married in Olney, IL, on June 3, 1956.

After graduating from EIU, J.W. was employed by the Reasor Corporation in Charleston, IL, where he retired as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. After a short stint of retirement J.W. was recruited to lead a new joint venture to promote new commerce by community leaders from Charleston and Mattoon, IL, Coles Together, was created and launched.

J.W. retired permanently from his position with the organization once it was solidly established.

J.W. was committed to a lifetime of community service where he actively participated in several community boards and organizations some of which included the EIU Foundation Board, Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital Board, Charleston Chamber of Commerce, and several others during his working career. During his tenure he was recognized by several of these organizations for his civic contributions which included Charleston Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award, and the EIU Lumpkin School of Business Distinguished Alumni Award.

Following his retirement J.W. and Marilyn enjoyed domestic and international travel, an occasional family trout fishing trip to Roaring River State Park, MO, with their grandson Jake, and splitting their time between Charleston, and Kilauea, Kauai, HI.

Survivors include a son, Jay W. (Stephanie) Oglesby of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Marilee (George) Oglesby-Evans of Fairview Heights, IL; grandson, Jacob W. (Breanne) Oglesby of Indianapolis, IN.

Preceding J.W. in death are his beloved wife of 57 years, Marilyn (Atteberry) Oglesby, his parents, John W., and Bessie (Brock) Oglesby, and a brother, Richard Oglesby.

An informal Memorial Reception for family and friends to gather to remember J.W. will be held on Saturday January 8, 2021, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. with eulogy and family remarks beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Cameo Vineyards Winery, 400 Mill Rd, Greenup, IL.

Private family interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery, Lerna, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Coalition for People in Need, and the 5 Mile House.