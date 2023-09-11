June 2, 1934 - September 2, 2023

WESTFIELD — Jack Albert Sims, 89, of Westfield, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Horizon Health Paris Community Hospital.

His Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Harmony Cemetery, rural Greenup, with Scott Sims officiating. Military rites will be performed by Paul McVey V.F.W. Post #1592 and Charleston American Legion Post #93. Arrangements: Caudill-King.

Jack was born June 2, 1934 Diona, Coles County, Illinois, son of Clarence Albert and Jessie Elizabeth (Phillips) Sims. He married Judy Faye Hite, October 5, 1960 at Pastor Gene Sims home; she survives. Also surviving is their daughter, Sandy (Jim) Dollahan of Westfield; granddaughter, Brianna Dollahan of Westfield; and two sisters, June (Sean) Baker of Charleston and Jan (Fred) Vance of Humboldt. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jack graduated from Charleston High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from October 8, 1956 to September 30, 1962 as a Private. Jack worked alongside his father as a carpenter from 1963 until he retired in 1999. He loved visiting with family and friends, working in his garden, fishing, and mushroom hunting.