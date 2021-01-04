ARCOLA — Jack Bennie Barnes, 82 of Arcola, IL passed away at 2:45 P.M. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in Effingham, IL.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Edwards Funeral Home. Burial with military rights conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard will be in the Arcola Cemetery.
Jack was born on May 15, 1938 in Arcola, IL. He was a son of Benjamin Samuel and Mildred (Stump) Barnes. He married Patricia Howard on March 29, 1973 in Nashville, TN. She passed away on August 22, 2017.
He is survived by four children: Cheryl Marti and her husband Craig of Fairview, TN, Bennie Barnes, Philip Barnes both of Arcola, IL and Bill Barnes and his wife Tammi of Caseyville, IL; three grandchildren: Misty Shirar and her husband Chad of Fort Wayne, IN, Taysha Barnes and her husband Matt Lammers of Nashville, IL and Kayli Barnes of Arcola, IL; and six great-grandchildren: Caleb, Canaan, Kinsley, Carter, Cason and Cavin Shirar all of Fort Wayne, IN; two step-children: Andee Haney and his wife Pam of Mattoon, IL, and Melissa Snodgrass and her husband Kevin of Mt. Zion, IL; one step-granddaughter, Sarah Snodgrass and her husband Markus Dorsey of Champaign, IL; one step-great-grandsonl Zachary Brooks of Mattoon, IL and one sister, Patricia Fortney of Arcola, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, his beloved cat, Bob.
Jack was a 1956 graduate of Arcola High School. He served his country in the US Army Reserves. Jack grew up and lived most of his life on a Centennial Farm. He farmed in the Arcola area for 60 years. Jack was a farmer thru and thru, and he genuinely cared for other people.
He always looked forward to the Arcola Volunteer Fireman's Stag each year and was a regular attendee for 60+ years.
Memorials may be made to the Arcola Public Library.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.