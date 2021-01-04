Jack Bennie Barnes

Jack was born on May 15, 1938 in Arcola, IL. He was a son of Benjamin Samuel and Mildred (Stump) Barnes. He married Patricia Howard on March 29, 1973 in Nashville, TN. She passed away on August 22, 2017.

He is survived by four children: Cheryl Marti and her husband Craig of Fairview, TN, Bennie Barnes, Philip Barnes both of Arcola, IL and Bill Barnes and his wife Tammi of Caseyville, IL; three grandchildren: Misty Shirar and her husband Chad of Fort Wayne, IN, Taysha Barnes and her husband Matt Lammers of Nashville, IL and Kayli Barnes of Arcola, IL; and six great-grandchildren: Caleb, Canaan, Kinsley, Carter, Cason and Cavin Shirar all of Fort Wayne, IN; two step-children: Andee Haney and his wife Pam of Mattoon, IL, and Melissa Snodgrass and her husband Kevin of Mt. Zion, IL; one step-granddaughter, Sarah Snodgrass and her husband Markus Dorsey of Champaign, IL; one step-great-grandsonl Zachary Brooks of Mattoon, IL and one sister, Patricia Fortney of Arcola, IL.