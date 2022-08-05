Sept. 12, 1934 - Aug. 3, 2022

MATTOON — Jack E. Collinsworth, age 87, of Mattoon, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home.

Jack was born on September 12, 1934, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Paul Collinsworth and Nellie (Graham) Collinsworth. He married Madonna Reinhart on February 15, 1958.

Survivors include his loving wife, Madonna Collinsworth of Mattoon, IL; children: Steven (Jean) Collinsworth of Pleasant Hill, IA, Karen (Mark) Buran of Bluffton, SC, and Gary (Christina) Collinsworth of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Christopher (Ashley) Collinsworth of Johnston, IA, Derek Collinsworth of Phoenix, AZ, Holly Buran of Bluffton, SC, Jack Buran of Bluffton, SC, Katie Collinsworth of Mattoon, IL, and Kacie Collinsworth of Mattoon, IL; great-grandchildren: Adelyn and Wells Collinsworth of Johnston, IA; sister, Cindy (George) Wrenn of Flat Rock, NC; and nephews: Hunter Wrenn and Paul Wrenn of Flat Rock, NC.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

Jack was very patriotic and served honorably in the United States Marines. He worked at ANAMET Electrical, Inc. for over forty years, until he retired as a Production Manager. Jack was a longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus; he was also instrumental in the annual Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive. Jack had a passion for golf, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Most importantly, Jack was devoted to his family, and he will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or St. Jude.

