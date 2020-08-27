× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Jack E. Gallaher, age 85 of Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 1:05 PM Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938; Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Branch Side Cemetery in Gays, Illinois. The visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the service begins.

Jack was born on May 10, 1935 to the late Cyrus Wiley and Edna Jeanette (Fonner) Gallaher. He married Lyona Louise (Lexsa) on April 11, 1971 at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. She preceded him in death on August 31, 2008. He is survived by four sons, Carl Wiley Gallaher, Jack Eugene Gallaher, and Jesse Alan Gallaher all of Springfield, Illinois, Chad Allen Gallaher of Lerna, Illinois; three daughters, Ada Marie Myers and husband Jerry of Springfield, Illinois, Shalene Lynn Jenkins and husband David of Mattoon, Illinois, Farra Adams and husband Paul of Ringgold, GA; one brother, Edison F. Gallaher and wife Kathy of Gladwin, Michigan; twelve grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Gallaher.