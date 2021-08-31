CHARLESTON — Jack T. Boyd, age 95, and life-long resident of Fairgrange, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, while at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. There will be no services and his cremated body will be laid to rest, next to his wife of 72 years, in Roselawn Cemetery at a later time.

Those wishing to send cards to Jack's family may address them to Dr. Jerry Boyd, P.O. Box 406, Charleston, Illinois 61920. Those wishing to honor his memory with a charitable donation may do so to Lincolnland Hospice or Christ First Church. Gifts may be mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, Illinois 61920.

Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Jack's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.