Jackie Gene Harper

MATTOON — Jackie "Jack" Gene Harper, age 81, of Mattoon passed away at 3:20 p.m. on October 9, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, with Reverend Andy Herzberg officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Jack was born on March 27, 1940 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Ralph D. Harper and Berdina (Walker) Harper. He married Janet (Buesking) Harper on June 21, 1969.

Survivors include his wife; son, Brad (Traci) Harper; daughter, Becky (Sean) McQueen; grandchildren: Jordan Pearce, Dylan Harper, Nate Harper, and Jacob McQueen; sister, Vera Adams; and nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James David Harper; and a sister, Chearie Lindsay.

Jack was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and served as a member of the St. John's Senior Choir. Jack also served on the Board of Christian Education, Board of Stewardship, and as an usher. Jack served in the Illinois National Guard for 9.5 years and attained the rank of Staff Sgt. E-6. He graduated from NCO Academy at Camp McCoy, WI. Jack retired from Consolidated Communications as a Field Service Technician in 1995. Jack also worked for Lorenz Supply Co. as a delivery driver. Jack was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church and School. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.