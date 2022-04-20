August 16, 1953 - April 16, 2022

NASHVILLE — Jacky D. Gullion, of Nashville, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Shiloh, IL, after a brave battle with cancer. He had attained the age of 68 years and 8 months.

Jack was born on August 16, 1953, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Howard and Betty (nee Janes) Gullion.

Jack was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany and was a chemical rep salesman for Effingham Equity for many years. He also helped farm at his niece's farm in Deland, IL, and enjoyed golf, spending time with his family and telling stories with his friends at the Legion.

Jack is survived by his mother Betty Swanson; brothers: Mike Gullion and wife Debby, David Gullion and wife Donna; children: Toby Gullion and wife Kelly of Salem, Courtney Gladson and husband Jason of Nashville, Levi Gullion of St. Peter and Ryan Gullion and wife Donna of St. Peter. He is also survived by grandchildren: Connor, Grady, Mabry, Eliot, Radley, Keaton, Avery, Payton, Angelica, Michael, Sarah, Jaxson, Jayden, Colby and Madi.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ned; and brothers: Jerry and Dan.

Jack will be cremated per his wishes and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lighthouse Church in Nashville immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service filled with laughs and stories at the Nashville Legion until 5:00 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made in Jack's memory to the Nashville American Legion Post 110 for lounge improvements and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home, who is assisting the family with arrangements.

