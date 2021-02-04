SULLIVAN — Jacob Allan Moxley, 34, of Sullivan, passed away, 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his home in Sullivan, surrounded by friends and family.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Solid Rock Chapel, Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to donor's choice.

Jacob was born October 27, 1986, in Decatur; the son of James and Linda Moxley. He married Danielle Jenkins on October 6, 2012; she survives. Jacob was a technician at Sloan Implement in Atwood. He was a member of the Solid Rock Chapel and Boy Scouts. Jacob enjoyed working on cars, hanging out with his dad after work and golfing with his brother, Jeremy. He loved spending time with his family, friends and cherished his time with his children. Jacob is loved by so many people and will be deeply missed.