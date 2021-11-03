CHARLESTON — Jacob Thomas Evans, 32, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his residence.

Private graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Embarrass Cemetery in rural Redmon, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Jacob was born on September 29, 1989, in Charleston, IL, the son of Karla (Carroll) and Thomas Evans.

Jacob is survived by his mother, Karla Watson, and her husband Dave, of Charleston, IL; his father, Tom Evans, and his wife Tina of Mattoon, IL; siblings: Chaz and Angel Allen of Mattoon, IL; maternal grandparents, Joe and Bernadine Carroll of Brocton, IL; and paternal grandmother, Dorothy Evans of Paris, IL; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jacob was a 2008, graduate of Charleston High School. In 2017, he earned his Master of Science in Technology, Training and Development, degree from Eastern Illinois University. Jacob worked as an educator for the Regional Office of Education #11 in Charleston, IL, primarily serving Charleston, Mattoon, and Tuscola districts.

Jacob was great at auto detailing, he liked movies and music, and always looked forward to taking in a good concert. He was especially talented as a great cook, using a charcoal grill and cast iron were his specialties. Jacob enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially annual family trips to Myrtle Beach.