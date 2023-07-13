Sept. 10, 1934 - July 6, 2023

MATTOON — Jacqueline Cooper Record, age 88, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 10:26 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2200 Western Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, with Father David Knox officiating. A burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home.

Survivors include her children: Alexandra Claire (Richard Surdyk) Record of Munster, IN, and Jacqueline Rush Record of Signal Hill, CA; two grandchildren: Gabriella Marie Evans of Signal Hill, CA and Theodora Claire Evans of Tucson, AZ; a brother, Frank Cooper of Sylvania, OH; and many loving friends. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, Joe Cooper.

Jacqueline was born on September 10, 1934, in Tennessee, the daughter of J.V. Cooper and Hazel (Washburn) Cooper. She joined the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service staff on August 24, 1956, and served in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, and Geneva, Switzerland. She returned to Washington, D.C. and continued working there until September 18, 1961, when she resigned and prepared to welcome her daughter, Alexandra.

She married Richard F. Record, Jr. on April 2, 1961, in Washington D.C. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2017.

Jacqueline and Richard moved to Mattoon, Richard's hometown, in 1962, where she was a dedicated public servant who served on the Coles County Board from 1971 until she was appointed as Coles County Treasurer in 1980. She served as treasurer through 1986, where she worked on the legislative liaison committee as well as many other committees and organizations.

Her work in the Mattoon community was also substantial; she received the 2007 Mattoon Citizen of the Year award for her many years of service, which included serving as Chairman of the Coles County Historical Society Committee on the Restoration of Illinois Central Railroad Depot in Mattoon where she worked with legislators and secured grant funding to restore the Depot. She was also a charter member of the League of Women Voters and the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the Mattoon Tree Commission, and an Advanced Master Gardener who trained new master gardeners and wrote a gardening column for over a decade.

Jacqueline was a member of the Literary Club of Mattoon for more than 50 years. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on its vestry and women's guild, as well as being instrumental in its building's inclusion on the national historic registry and the restoration of its organ.

Jacqueline was a friend and mentor to many throughout her life. She was deeply loved, and she will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mattoon Public Library, P.O. Box 809, Mattoon, IL, 61938, or The Haven, 1812 Western Ave., Mattoon, IL, 61938 (mattoonhaven.org).