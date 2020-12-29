MATTOON — Jacqueline "Jackie" Joan Rawlings, age 80 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:17 AM Saturday, December 26, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Jackie was born April 3, 1940 to the late Argerie Baxter and Lenita Lee (Smith) Royal. She married George Oscar Rawlings on March 1, 1959 in Mattoon, IL; he survives. She is also survived by three sons: Randy Rawlings and wife Billie of Mattoon, IL, Mitchell Rawlings and wife Angie of Trilla, IL, Scott Rawlings of Greenup, IL; one brother, David Royal of Daytona Beach FL; one sister, Barbara Kingery of Hot Springs, AR; twelve grandchildren: Dennis Rawlings and wife Trisha, Samantha Bush and husband Zack, Hilary Rawlings and partner Myles Rice, Hunter Rawlings and wife Kelly, Hayden Rawlings and wife Kaitlyn, Blake Hall, Phillip McBride and wife Jessica, Kimberly Rawlings, Heather Zalusky and husband Phil, Dylan Rawlings and wife Deanna, Brock Rawlings, Ashley Updegraff; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Alan Royal.