MATTOON — Jacqueline "Jackie" Joan Rawlings, age 80 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:17 AM Saturday, December 26, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Jackie was born April 3, 1940 to the late Argerie Baxter and Lenita Lee (Smith) Royal. She married George Oscar Rawlings on March 1, 1959 in Mattoon, IL; he survives. She is also survived by three sons: Randy Rawlings and wife Billie of Mattoon, IL, Mitchell Rawlings and wife Angie of Trilla, IL, Scott Rawlings of Greenup, IL; one brother, David Royal of Daytona Beach FL; one sister, Barbara Kingery of Hot Springs, AR; twelve grandchildren: Dennis Rawlings and wife Trisha, Samantha Bush and husband Zack, Hilary Rawlings and partner Myles Rice, Hunter Rawlings and wife Kelly, Hayden Rawlings and wife Kaitlyn, Blake Hall, Phillip McBride and wife Jessica, Kimberly Rawlings, Heather Zalusky and husband Phil, Dylan Rawlings and wife Deanna, Brock Rawlings, Ashley Updegraff; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Alan Royal.
Jackie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL. As a bookkeeper, she had the pleasure of working with her husband George at their family business, Rawlings Electric Motor Repair in Mattoon, IL. Jackie selflessly volunteered at Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln, Cub Scout Leader, and as precinct committee chairman for the Democratic Party. The passion she had for a good game of tennis was evident as she served as tennis coordinator for many years at the YMCA in Mattoon, IL.
During her leisure she enjoyed camping, cooking, and travelling.
Above all, Jackie was devoted to her family. She cherished every moment spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; especially during holidays and family get togethers. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for the love she radiated.
