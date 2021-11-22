MATTOON — Jaime "JJ" Lourdeau Rankin, age 16, of Mattoon, IL tragically passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana-Champaign, IL.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Travis Spencer will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held Tuesday evening, November 23, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

JJ was born on July 8, 2005 to David Christopher "Chris" and Phyllis Maretta (Lyons) Rankin in Urbana, IL. She is survived by her parents who reside in Mattoon, IL; one brother, Todd M. Foltz of Mattoon, IL; two sisters: Jennifer K. Gentry and husband, Andrew of Allenville, IL, Rebecca L. Rankin of Mattoon, IL; two nephews and one niece: Kiaus M., Alexander J. and Sophia G. Gentry of Allenville, IL; and her paternal grandfather, David L. Rankin and wife, Cheryl of Mattoon, IL. She is preceded in death by her brother, Matthew M. Foltz; maternal grandparents: James A. Lyons and Kathleen G. Applegate; and paternal grandmother, Rebecca E. Rankin.

JJ was a member of Life and Christ Fellowship Church in Charleston, IL and attended a private Christian school. Artistically creative and naturally musically inclined, JJ had the gift of teaching herself to play violin, piano, ukulele, and drums by sound. Time spent with her friends was always a treasure, but her bond with her twin sister, Rebecca, was unbreakable and they were inseparable. She loved the beach and all things Disney, especially Lighting McQueen.

JJ was luminous and lit up the room like sunshine with her quirky and whimsical sense of humor. Although her time was brief, she will be remembered as her parents beautiful girl, loving sister, doting aunt, and forever friend to many.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 North County Road 1120 East, Charleston, IL 61920.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.