Aug. 17, 1960 - July 3, 2022

James Barker aka Jim, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2022, at Carle Hospital, Urbana IL, at the age of 61. Jim was born August 17,1960, to Bill and Beulah Sago Barker in Bloomington IL.

Jim is survived by two brothers: Bob Barker, Billy Ray Barker; and one sister, Lori Barker; three children: Amanda Buddy Kimery, Brandon Barker, and Janie Colt Figgins; seven grandchildren: Evan Barker, Brenden Barker, Cydney Deaton, Kadin Kimery, Gavin Deaton, Ben Figgins, and Willow Figgins; one great-granddaughter, Luna Barker.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bill Barker and Beulah Sago Barker.

Jim loved football, racing, fishing, grilling and mowing. He looked forward to working on the fuel truck for the Charleston Speedway. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Most of all he loved being a Grandpa. Jim was known for his jokes and pranks he loved to play on people and his bright blue eyes.

There will be no memorial service held per his wishes.