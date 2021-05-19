 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James David Blan, Sr.
0 entries

James David Blan, Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James David Blan, Sr.

MATTOON — James David Blan, Sr., 81 of Mattoon, Illinois passed away in his home at 10:25 am, Saturday, May 15, 2021. James was born on October 23, 1939 in Decatur Illinois. Memorials are suggested to the family c/o Lori Frailey, 680 E CR 900 N, Neoga, Illinois 62447.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 20, 2021 in the Swengel O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gaskill Cemetery in Ash Grove Township, Shelby County, Illinois.

To express online condolences, go to www. Swengel-Odell.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News