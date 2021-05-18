MATTOON — James David Bland, Sr., 81 of Mattoon, Illinois passed away in his home at 10:25 am, Saturday, May 15, 2021. James was born on October 23, 1939 in Decatur Illinois. Memorials are suggested to the family c/o Lori Frailey, 680 E CR 900 N, Neoga, Illinois 62447.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 20, 2021 in the Swengel O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gaskill Cemetery in Ash Grove Township, Shelby County, Illinois.
To express online condolences, go to www. Swengel-Odell.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.