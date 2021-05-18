MATTOON — James David Bland, Sr., 81 of Mattoon, Illinois passed away in his home at 10:25 am, Saturday, May 15, 2021. James was born on October 23, 1939 in Decatur Illinois. Memorials are suggested to the family c/o Lori Frailey, 680 E CR 900 N, Neoga, Illinois 62447.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 20, 2021 in the Swengel O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gaskill Cemetery in Ash Grove Township, Shelby County, Illinois.