James Dean McDowell

Survivors include two sons: Randy (Cheryl) McDowell and Dan (Lisa) McDowell both of Mattoon; one daughter, Sherry (Bill) Closson of Greenup; four grandchildren: April McDowell, Curtis (Shelby) McDowell, Garrett (Timothy) McDowell, and Tyler (Brenna) Whitworth; five great grandchildren: Austin, Laney, Ava Dawn, Brooklyn Ellen, and Liam; five sisters: Glenna Harrison, Sue Murphy, Judi Humphrey, Donna Tatman, Dena Hartke, and one brother, Jerry McDowell, and special caregiver Deb Starwalt. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ora Ellen McDowell; his mother; father-in-law; and three brothers: Carl, Sam, and Tommy.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield, IL, with a public visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. A public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Schilling Funeral Home in Mattoon, IL. Memorial donations can be made to the Lincoln Land Home Care and will be accepted at the Schilling Funeral Home in Mattoon, at the graveside, or at the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, which is handling the local arrangements. Everyone is asked to follow the state guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing. Condolences can be made to the family at www.facebook.com/johnsonvaughnfuneralhome.