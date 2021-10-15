MATTOON — James Derek "Jamie" Curtsinger, age 61, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Springfield, KY, passed away at 1:12 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, KY.

He was born on April 2, 1960, in Lebanon, KY, to the late James Samuel and Peggy Sallee Curtsinger.

He was a 1978, graduate of Washington County High School, an Army veteran, a retired employee of Mars Pet Care in Illinois; and Jamie spent many hours as a volunteer helping prepare for events in the City of Mattoon.

Survivors include: his daughter, Mindy White (Jason Cook) of Charleston, IL; two sons: Cecil D. Clayburn, Jr. of Charleston, IL, and Nathaniel P. Curtsinger of Mattoon, IL; six grandchildren: Nixon Curtsinger, Sabrina White, Kara Kieffer, Darylann Clayburn, Rosemary Cook and Juniper Cook; two great-grandchildren; four sisters: Krystal Still of Foster, KY, Cathy Keeling (Buddy), Regena Johnson (Duane) of Springfield and Sheila Rowe of Versailles; and three brothers: Tim Curtsinger (Emily) of Bloomfield, Eules M. Hood, Jr. (Carolyn Russell) of Beverly, MA, and Mike Hood (Stephanie) of Lawrenceburg.

In keeping with Jamie's wishes cremation was chosen, and a private family memorial service will be held in Springfield at a later date.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.