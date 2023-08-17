WINDSOR — James E. Bridges, 98, a lifelong resident of Windsor, IL, passed away at HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital in Effingham, IL, on August 16, 2023. He was a beloved family man, a respected veteran, and a dedicated farmer who touched many lives with his unwavering work ethic and warm sense of humor.

James was a proud veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Army. His dedication to his country was a testament to his character, and his service left a lasting impression on all who knew him. After his service, he returned to his roots in Windsor, where he became a lifelong farmer. His love for the land was evident in his work, and his commitment to farming was a testament to his resilience and hard work.

On April 23, 1950, James married the love of his life, Barbara Gordon, in Shelbyville. Their union was blessed with three wonderful children: Gary (Janice) Bridges, Kay (Bill) Yakey, and Alan Bridges, all of Stewardson. James was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Amy McCoy, Adam (Del Rae) Bridges, Levi (Sarah) Bridges, Brittney (Zach) Wetherell, and Laura (Kyle) Duncan; and was also blessed with twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sister Ann (George) Terry; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Leota (Cox) Bridges; brothers: Junior Bridges and Verl Bridges; and sisters: Emma Sanders and Jeanne Ferguson.

James was a long-time member of Ash Grove Christian Church and the American Legion Post 289 of Strasburg. His faith and community involvement were important aspects of his life, providing a foundation of support and camaraderie.

James was a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He cherished spending time with his family, who were the center of his world. His love for teasing and joking around brought laughter and joy to those around him, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that will be deeply missed. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those fortunate enough to have known him.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Ash Grove Christian Church with Reverend Patrick Powers officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Cochran's Grove Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 289 of Strasburg. Memorials may be made to Ash Grove Christian Church and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 52, Windsor, IL, 61957.

Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.