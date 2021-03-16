FORT WAYNE, Indiana — James E. Coleman, Jr., age 84 of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Sun City, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Inurnment will follow at Janesville, Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis or to a local animal shelter. Gifts may be left at the visitation/service or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Jim was born November 13, 1936 in Coles County, Illinois, a son of the late Gertrude (Best) and James E. Coleman, Sr. In 1958 he married Judith A. Campbell and she preceded him in death in 2007.

Surviving is his daughter, Tina M. Williamson of Angola, IN and granddaughter, Ashley M. Williamson of Greensburg, IN; his sister, Peggy (Coleman) Ryan of Toledo, IL and brother, Carroll Coleman of Casey, IL. In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Coleman and a special friend, Shirley Johnston.

Jim retired from Norfolk Southern Railway in 1997 as a train dispatcher.

Jim retired from Norfolk Southern Railway in 1997 as a train dispatcher.