May 28, 1942 - Feb. 19, 2023

MATTOON — James Edward Brown, age 80, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Mattoon Healthcare.

Services will take place at a later date in Rogersville, TN. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

James was born on May 28, 1942, in Swansboro, NC, the son of Albert and Florine (Prophet) Brown. He was the oldest of seven siblings, Chubby, David, Dennis, Wanda, Ann and Charlie. He married Evelyn Cradic on July 2, 1999. She survives.

Other survivors include his daughters: Melanie (Mike) Emmerich of Mattoon, IL, and Michele (Ed) Rogers of Uvalde, TX; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; stepchildren: Kandra (Dwayne) Morgan of Rogersville, TN, John (Cheryl) Cradic of Surgoinsville, TN, Ken (Kim) Cradic of Rogersville, TN and Joe (Amber) Cradic of Greenville, TN; seven step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren; brothers: Chubby Brown of Elgin, SC, David Brown of Jacksonville, NC, and Dennis Brown of Rogersville, TN; and sister, Wanda Craig of Chatsworth, GA.

James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charlie Brown; and sister, Ann Wyatt.

James enlisted in the North Carolina Army Reserve National Guard and served for over 20 years. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant before his retirement. James also worked in civil service aboard Camp Lejeune as a mechanic in the motor transport section. James was a member of the American Legion for many years, and a member of Post #21 for 20 years. James served in many capacities with the American Legion in Rogersville, TN, and also enjoyed woodworking and crafting. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be given to the American Legion Post #21, 1924 East Main Street, Rogersville, TN, 37857.

