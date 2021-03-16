CHARLESTON — James Edward Dye, Jr., 60, of Charleston, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He was also known as Big Papi, Dad, Step-Dad, Son-In-Law, Brother, Son, Friend, and Best Husband Ever — he was LOVED.

His Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. His memorial service will be private. In Lieu of flowers, pay it forward.

He was born March 26, 1960 at Louisville, Kentucky, son of Mildred "Millie" (Spears) and James Edward Dye, Sr. He married Kathleen Geswein, and she preceded him in death. He later married Tricia Huddlestun, October 5, 2012; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Adam Dye and wife Tara of Lanesville, IN, Alex Dye and wife Kez of West Palm Beach, FL, Braden, Jake, and Meredith Drake of Charleston; grandchildren: Avery and Triston Dye and Raegan Dye; one sister: Julie of Greenville, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Tim Dye.

Jim was a member of Family Worship Center of Mattoon. Besides his family, and his relationship with God, coaching sports and teaching Sunday School were very important to him.