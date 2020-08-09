You have permission to edit this article.
James Edward Greuel
James Edward Greuel

TRILLA — James Edward Greuel, age 78, of Trilla passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Life's Journey Senior Living.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

James was born on December 13, 1941 in Effingham the son of Frank and Philomena (Moran) Greuel. He married Donna Greuel on December 31, 2001.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Hidalgo, IL. Children, Dan and wife Amy (Bishop) Greuel of Strasburg, IL; Jeanne Greuel and Roger Moody of Louisville, IL; Matt and wife Jennifer (Benslay) Greuel of Windsor, IL; Amy and husband George Nevills of Norwalk, OH; Jennifer and husband John Myers of Holiday, FL; Jill and husband Rodney Turner of Owensville, MO. Grandchildren, Morgan and Elliot Greuel, Nathan Greuel, Andrea, Heather and Autumn Moody; Katherine and Logan Greuel; William, Marissa, Evan and Evie Nevills; Dylan and Jarrett Myers; Gavin and Haven Sanders; and Trinity and Mason Turner. One great-granddaughter, Lilianna Rose Nevills. Stepdaughters, Kimberly Mattox Linder, Monya Maynard, Tonya Pittman and Joyce Flowers.

James was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Betty Jean.

Jim served honorably in the United States Army Reserves and was a lifelong farmer and electrician in the Neoga area. His hobbies included no tillage agriculture and alternative energy. He also enjoyed bluegrass music and dancing.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.

