MATTOON — James F. Biggs, age 86 of Mattoon, IL went to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Charleston, IL.
A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Mound Cemetery in Charleston, IL.
For a full obituary, please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome .
