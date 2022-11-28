 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Franklin Pyles

Oct. 4, 1952 - Nov. 25, 2022

GREENEVILLE - James Franklin Pyles, age 70, of Greeneville, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Greeneville Community Hospital.

He loved truck driving, fishing and loved his family. He had two special dog babies, Gizmo and Rusty. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Maria Pyles; children: Denise Pyles and Jessie Bowman, Amber Brown and William Gill, Heidi and Christopher Crawford, Joshua and Erin Vicory; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Harold Pyles, Dale Pyles; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosalie Pyles; son, James Franklin Pyles Jr.; son-in-law, Curtis Daugherty; sister, Anna Mae Pyles; two brothers: John Pyles, Kenny Wayne Pyles.

There will be no formal services.

Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.

