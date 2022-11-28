He loved truck driving, fishing and loved his family. He had two special dog babies, Gizmo and Rusty. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Maria Pyles; children: Denise Pyles and Jessie Bowman, Amber Brown and William Gill, Heidi and Christopher Crawford, Joshua and Erin Vicory; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Harold Pyles, Dale Pyles; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosalie Pyles; son, James Franklin Pyles Jr.; son-in-law, Curtis Daugherty; sister, Anna Mae Pyles; two brothers: John Pyles, Kenny Wayne Pyles.