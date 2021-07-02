CHARLESTON - James H. Phelps, age 73, of Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, July 5, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery located east of Kansas, Illinois. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Ewington Chapter Sons of the American Revolution and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Jim was born April 23, 1948, in Paris, Illinois, a son of the late Leburn and Delpha (Wilson) Phelps. He grew up in Kansas, Illinois and was a 1966 graduate of Kansas High School. He married Marjorie Lutz on December 6, 1975, in Charleston and she survives. In addition to Marge he is survived by his daughters: Mary Alison Marley (J.C.) of Fillmore, Illinois and Amy Peeples (Josh) of Madison, Alabama; five grandchildren: Katelyn, Ethan, and Thomas Marley, and Daniel and Emily Peeples; five siblings: Marie Seafler of Kansas, Illinois, Patty Jean Phelps (Paul Dague) of Oakland, Illinois, Karen Corbin of Russellville, Kentucky, Ray Parrish (Jo Ann) and John David Parrish (Alisa), all of Roundhill, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded by his biological father, James Herbert Parrish, and four siblings: Margaret White, Wilma Cunningham, Freddie Parrish, and Ronnie Parrish.