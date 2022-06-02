June 13, 1966 - May 29, 2022

HUMBOLDT — James "Howard" Sutton, 55, of Humboldt, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Freedom Life Church, 2205 Lafayette Ave, in Mattoon, IL. Private services will be held at a later date. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Howard was born on June 13, 1966, in Lincoln, IL. He was the son of Lyndall and Patricia (Snearly) Sutton of Beason, IL. He married Rachel Askew on October 31, 2020, where they resided in Humboldt, IL.

Howard went to Lincoln Community College, then transferred to University of Illinois graduating with an Architect degree. One of his proudest moments was helping design and do the blueprints for Alice Cooper's home in Arizona. Howard went on to new adventures with Herff Jones in Arcola, IL, for many years.

Howard leaves behind two children: Noura Messmore (husband Payton), and Evan Sutton; two stepchildren: Shelby Thomason and Aurora Gordon; and two grandchildren: Maverick and Evelyn; along with Niya, his step grandchild. He was loved by all who knew him. Howard also leaves behind many special people, friends, and his canine companion "Apollo."

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Sutton; brother, Darren; and his parents.

Howard loved to build anything out of wood, he also loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and in the last several years he became a great poker player.