LERNA - James "Jim" Clinton Hurst, age 70, of Lerna passed away at 1:12 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire.

Jim was born on March 19, 1950 in Mattoon the son of Clinton and Dorothy (Bence) Hurst. He married Charlotte Croy on May 11, 1974. She survives.

Other survivors include his daughter, Angie (Chris) Crites; son, JW Hurst (Tina Pierson); grandchildren, Bailey and Hannah Crites and Cash Hurst; four sisters and three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one infant brother.