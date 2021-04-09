WINDSOR — James "Jim" Edwin Johnson, 89, of Windsor, IL, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 12:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Jim was born on September 22, 1931, in Red Boiling Springs, TN, the son of Wint and Oshie (York) Johnson. Jim and Norma Jean Goad were united in holy matrimony on October 30, 1948, in Sullivan, and were blessed with 65 years of marriage before her passing on May 24, 2014. Jim lived a long and wonderful life. He was a member of the Windsor Christian Church and dedicated his life to the Lord, his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. Jim worked for Pleasant Grove Township for 12 years and several other townships through the years. He truly never retired as he loved to work. He also enjoyed raising cattle, tooling leather, hunting and shooting his guns.
Surviving are his children: Jack (Janice) Johnson of Windsor, Joyce Johnson of Mattoon, Joe (Darlene) Johnson of Windsor and Julie (Rob) LeCrone of Windsor; grandchildren: Joshua (Jessica) Johnson of Lake Jackson, TX, Jennifier (Anthony) Parker of Cooks Mill, J.R. (Gwen) Johnson of McCordsville, IN, Jeremiah (Rachel) Johnson of Windsor and Joanna (Chad) Rogers of Hendersonville, TN; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Doris (Larry) Dallas of Mattoon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one great-grandchild, three brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Windsor Christian Church. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Windsor Christian Church with Reverend Richard Eident officiating. Burial will take place in Sand Creek Cemetery in rural Windsor. Memorials may be made to Community Homecare of Sullivan, Lincolnland Hospice or Windsor Christian Church and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, c/o Jim Johnson, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor is assisting the family.
Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Jim's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
