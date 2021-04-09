James 'Jim' Edwin Johnson

Jim was born on September 22, 1931, in Red Boiling Springs, TN, the son of Wint and Oshie (York) Johnson. Jim and Norma Jean Goad were united in holy matrimony on October 30, 1948, in Sullivan, and were blessed with 65 years of marriage before her passing on May 24, 2014. Jim lived a long and wonderful life. He was a member of the Windsor Christian Church and dedicated his life to the Lord, his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. Jim worked for Pleasant Grove Township for 12 years and several other townships through the years. He truly never retired as he loved to work. He also enjoyed raising cattle, tooling leather, hunting and shooting his guns.