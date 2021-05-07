CHARLESTON — James "Jim" Forrest Stratton of Charleston, IL passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2021 at Carle Hospital in Urbana, IL. He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Loveless); son Jim, his wife, Megan, and granddaughters, Maggie and Emma of Lafayette, IN; stepchildren, Liam and Liv of Charleston, IL; niece, Holly (Tryon) and her husband Ed Kuykendall of Visalia, CA; and his eternally loyal Dalmatian, Sugar. He his preceded in death by his father, James Westbrook Stratton; mother, Evelyn Juanita Stratton (Hasty); and sister, Sharon Elbert Tryon.

Jim was born in Crete, IL but raised in Clinton and Dana, IN. He attended graduate school at Indiana University (Bloomington) where he completed two master's degrees and a PhD. For nearly 45 years, Jim was a Professor of Geology at Eastern Illinois University, where he taught courses in oceanography, paleontology, geology, and hydrogeology, and led the summer field school program in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Jim's love for earth science led him to research partnerships with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) in Moss Landing, CA and the Monterey Bay Aquarium, where he was an active member, regular visitor, and dedicated philanthropist.