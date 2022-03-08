 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James "Jim" Franklin Henning

GRAND RIVERS, Kentucky — James "Jim" Franklin Henning, 72, of Grand Rivers, KY died on Friday, March 4, 2022, at his residence.

He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars, the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and was a sharpshooter. He worked for the highway department for the state of Illinois and later was a welder at James Marine in Paducah, KY. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Disabled American Veterans and of Friendship Baptist Church.

Born Thursday, September 22, 1949 in Mattoon, IL, he was the son of the late Frank Henning and the late Helen (Gaines) Henning.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Ferguson) Henning of Grand Rivers, KY; daughters: Amanda "Amy" Warman (Troy Baker) of Westfield, IL, Mary (Henning) Sullivan husband Pastor Brad Sullivan of Mobile, AL, Samantha Brugger (Christian Lampley) of Smithland, KY, Jessica Werden of Paducah, KY; son, James Henning wife Debbie of Dawsonville, GA; brother, David Henning wife Susan of Mattoon, IL; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Forsythe officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

