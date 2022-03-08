GRAND RIVERS, Kentucky — James "Jim" Franklin Henning, 72, of Grand Rivers, KY died on Friday, March 4, 2022, at his residence.
He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars, the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and was a sharpshooter. He worked for the highway department for the state of Illinois and later was a welder at James Marine in Paducah, KY. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Disabled American Veterans and of Friendship Baptist Church.
Born Thursday, September 22, 1949 in Mattoon, IL, he was the son of the late Frank Henning and the late Helen (Gaines) Henning.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Ferguson) Henning of Grand Rivers, KY; daughters: Amanda "Amy" Warman (Troy Baker) of Westfield, IL, Mary (Henning) Sullivan husband Pastor Brad Sullivan of Mobile, AL, Samantha Brugger (Christian Lampley) of Smithland, KY, Jessica Werden of Paducah, KY; son, James Henning wife Debbie of Dawsonville, GA; brother, David Henning wife Susan of Mattoon, IL; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Forsythe officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.