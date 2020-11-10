HUMBOLDT - James "Jim" Oliver Hilligoss, 70, of Humboldt, died at 8:50 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola, with Rev. Mark Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Humboldt Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Jim was born June 30, 1950 in Tuscola the son of Leslie B. and Mary Frances Cook Hilligoss, Sr. He married Mary Barbara Maxedon on September 6, 1970; they celebrated their Golden Anniversary.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Barbara Hilligoss of Humboldt; daughter, Josie Childress of Humboldt; son, Aaron (Jezel) Hilligoss of Key Colony Beach, Florida; four grandchildren: Sophie, Jeremiah, Jonathan, and Lucas Childress; two brothers: Ben (Marsha) Hilligoss of Glenarm; Randy (Rhonda) Hilligoss of Effingham; sister, Judy Bennett of Effingham; sister-in-law, Kathie Hilligoss of Mattoon; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ken; and niece, Nicole.

Jim graduated from Effingham High School in 1968 and attended Eastern Illinois University and Lakeland College. He retired from the Canadian National Railroad where he worked as a machine operator.