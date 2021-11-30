MATTOON — James "Jim" Trimble Jr., age 68, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 8:55 p.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac, IL.
A funeral service in his honor will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Old State Road, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Pastor Earl Matthews will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.
To view the full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.