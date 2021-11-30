James "Jim" Trimble Jr.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Old State Road, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Pastor Earl Matthews will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.