James "Jim" Trimble Jr.

James "Jim" Trimble Jr.

MATTOON — James "Jim" Trimble Jr., age 68, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 8:55 p.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Old State Road, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Pastor Earl Matthews will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.

