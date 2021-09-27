MATTOON — James L. "Jim" Mefford, 81, of Mattoon, died on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Rice Cemetery, rural Sadorus, IL. Additional information at www.hilligossshraderfh.com