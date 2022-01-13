NEOGA — James Lee Hardesty, 73 of Neoga, IL, passed away at 4:00 p.m., January 11, 2022, at home. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Saturday, January 15 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Trowbridge, IL, with Military Honors by the Neoga American Legion Post 458 of Neoga, IL.