BOONVILLE, Mo. - James Lee McNutt, Sr., 77, of Boonville, Missouri went home to the lord on August 13, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side.

James was born on August 30, 1942.

He leaves to cherish his happy memories in Missouri with his wife Lelia Ferguson McNutt.

Condolences can be left for Mrs. Ferguson McNutt in Missouri at www.htmayfuneralhome.com.

Local Charleston arrangements are pending by his loving family at Adams Funeral Home.