BOONVILLE, Missouri — James Lee McNutt, Sr., age 77 of Boonville, MO and formerly of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on August 13, 2020. His loving family will host a visitation at Adams Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a time of sharing led by Pastor Jerry Sweeney at 3:00. The family is asking that masks be worn by those attending. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.