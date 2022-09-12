MATTOON — James Lewis Banning, 74, of Mattoon, IL formerly of Neoga, IL passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in his residence.
Memorials are suggested to the family C/O Shawn banning 644A CR 1000 N Neoga, IL 62447.
As per James' wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Wednesday September 14, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Military services will follow the Celebration of Life at the funeral home.
