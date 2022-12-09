James Lowell Snyder

James grew up in Charleston, IL, graduated from Charleston High School and served years in the Air Force, including an assignment in Alaska. James spent most of his career as a postal carrier where he eventually retired. After retirement, Jim enjoyed several years working part time as an electrical tech at Gross Appliances. He was a Moose member for over 50 years, where he held several officer positions. One of Jim's favorite activities was calling Bingo at the Moose on Thursday nights.