MATTOON — James Michael Rominger, age 83 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 2:15 PM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Odd-Fellow Rebekah Home.

A graveside service in his honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL; Pastor Josh Butler will officiate. Military Rites will be conducted by the Mattoon VFW Post 4325. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is charge of services.

James was born on December 27, 1936 at their family farm, northeast of Mattoon, IL to the late Cleone M. and Mildred F. (Lilly) Rominger. He is survived by one son, David M. Rominger of Mattoon, IL; one daughter, Jennifer B. Rominger of Mattoon, IL; four grandchildren: Zachary M. Rominger of Effingham, IL; Connor J. Rominger of Logansport, IN; Trevor J. Cothern of Charleston, IL; Kelly M. Cothern of Mattoon, IL; and one sister, Janet Seelow and husband George if Garden City, MI. He is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Rachael Rominger.

James honorably served our country as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1962 until 1964 during the Cuban Missile Crisis.