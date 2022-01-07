James Michael Sestina

ATOKA, Tennessee — It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Jim Sestina announces his passing January 5, 2022. He was 76.

Jim was born in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania on New Year's Day, 1946. He attended school in the Mattoon School District and graduated from Mattoon High School in 1964. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1966 to 1974 in Naval Communications. Upon leaving the Navy, he returned to Mattoon with his young family to join the Mattoon Police Department as a uniformed patrolman. He served on the police force from 1974 to 1979, ultimately achieving the rank of plain clothes Lieutenant pursuing criminal investigations. During this time, he also completed an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Law Enforcement from Lake Land Community College in 1977.

In 1979, ready to take the next step in serving his community and country, Jim had an unplanned meeting with his original Navy recruiter who convinced Jim the Navy really needed him and his newly acquired skills in law enforcement. Later that year, after interviews at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Jim accepted the Navy's offer to re-enlist with full rank in Naval Security. He completed his 20-year Naval career retiring in 1991.

By this time Jim and his wife Fran had a family of five, and they settled in Atoka, Tennessee near one of the Naval bases at which he had served. But he still wasn't done serving his community. He achieved his Private Investigator license, started a bail bonds business, and supported local Tennessee law enforcement as an expert trial witness.

Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Fran (Morrow), his mother, Ida Marcelynn Fuller, and his father, Earnest E. Sestina. Jim leaves three children: Angie Ruddy (Don) of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Jamie John (Wendell), of Cordova, Tennessee, and Michael Sestina of Atoka, Tennessee, a brother, Stephen (Lisbeth), of Buckeye, Arizona, a sister, Kristie Ann Thomas (Ron), of Villa Grove, Illinois; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Jim also leaves many long-time friends in both Tennessee and Illinois, and will be greatly missed by them all. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour before. Arrangements by Munford Funeral Home, Munford, Tennessee.