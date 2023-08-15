June 4, 1965 - August 13, 2023

CHARLESTON — James R. "Bob" Hall, 58, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at SBLHC.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. (NOON) until 2:00 p.m. at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, followed by his graveside funeral at 2:30 p.m. at Enon Cemetery, rural Ashmore, with Pastor Chris Walters officiating.

Memorials in his honor may be made to his family.

Bob was born June 4, 1965, in Charleston, son of James F. and Carolyn J. (Cox) Hall. He married Heather Ann Cutright, December 4, 1999, at the Enon Baptist Church; she survives. Also surviving are his children: Garren Snow (Brenda Robinson), Devon Snow (Raven Young), and Derik Snow (Hope Cooper); one sister, Jackie McCord (Billy); two grandchildren: Rayvyn Marsinko and Cyrus Michael Snow; and niece, Tonya Staggs (Jason) and their children: Catharine, Amanda, Brooklynn, and Elyanna. He was preceded in death by his Mother.

Bob worked as a mechanic at Cox Motors. He was a member of Enon Baptist Church, and enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, softball, horse races, car rcaes, and the Chicago Bears.