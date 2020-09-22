James R. Sears

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERFIELD, Missouri —On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 James R. (Jim) Sears passed away at the age of 75 after a long battle with cancer and a recent open heart surgery. Jim was born on October 26, 1944 in Tuscola, Illinois to Robert and Neva Sears.

He received his pharmacy degree from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1967, was a practicing pharmacist for over 30 years and owned and operated the Pill Box Pharmacy, once located on the east side of the Gallatin, Missouri business square for several years.

In 1967 he married Elizabeth Turigliatto. They raised a son, Jim Jr. and a daughter, Barb. After the death of Liz in 1990 he later married Gina Wray in 1997 who had a daughter, Nicki. Jim loved to travel extensively and he and Gina visited all 50 states and over 20 countries. He developed a love of good wine and became a board member of his local wine club. He was also a life-long active member of his local Elks Lodge. He was known for his faith, sense of humor and having a tough outer shell but being soft on the inside.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Bob, and mother Neva, and his first wife Liz. He is survived by his wife Gina, his two children Jim and Barb, his step-daughter Nicki, six grandchildren, sister Susan Wilson and many cousins across the Midwest.

Due to COVID-19 circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date.