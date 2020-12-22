MATTOON - James Robert Martin, age 92 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 9:00 PM, Monday, December 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family and wife Vivian of seventy years in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service honoring his life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Doug McClellan will officiate. A private committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Jim was born July 18, 1928 in Carbondale, IL the son of the late Clyde and Katherine (Rockenmeyer) Martin. He married Vivian Louise Porter on August 24, 1950 in Murphysboro, IL. She survives. Other survivors include his children: Robert Martin and wife Tracy of Mattoon, IL, Judy Jines of Mattoon, IL, Elizabeth Jones of Mattoon, IL; four grandchildren: Leana Koontz and husband Josh of Charleston, IL, Ryan Donaldson and wife Shannon of Urbana, IL, Sean Jones and wife Payge of Lino Lakes, MN, Vanessa Hunter of Mattoon, IL; five great-grandchildren: Willow, Indy, Lincoln, Watson, and Xander; his sisters: Sue Glasco and husband Gerald of Marion IL, and Rosemary Parks and husband Phil of Amarillo, TX.