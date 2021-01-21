WINDSOR — James Walter Allen, 102, of Windsor, IL passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at home.

James was born on September 28, 1918, in Mattoon, the son of Albert and Ollie (Price) Cook. James and Madeline Venetha Irvin were united in holy matrimony on October 24, 1938, in Mattoon, and were blessed with 72 years of marriage before her passing on July 4, 2011. James was an inspector at Blaw Knox Construction Equipment in Mattoon for 40 years before retiring in 1983. He was a lifetime member of the Tri-County RC Club. He also enjoyed woodworking, watching Western movies and reading.

Surviving are granddaughter, Tami (Brandon) Deremiah of Windsor; grandson, Tim Allen Jr. of Noble; two great-grandsons: David Bowling and Devin Deremiah, both of Windsor; one great-great-grandson, Denver Deremiah of Windsor; niece, Linda (Ken) Whitler of Urbana and his cherished four-legged companion, Whitey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three brothers and three sisters.

Private family services will be held in Dodge Cemetery in Mattoon. Arrangements are in the care of Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in James's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.