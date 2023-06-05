June 20, 1956 - May 19, 2023

SARASOTA, Florida — James Walter "Jim" Singer III, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on May 19, 2023, at the age of 66, after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis and cancer.

The eldest of six children, Jim was born on June 20, 1956, in Columbia, SC, to James Walter "Bud" Singer Jr. and Patricia (Frankovic) Singer. Jim grew up in St. Louis, MO, and Mattoon, IL, where he graduated from Mattoon High School in 1974. He attended the University of Notre Dame and received a degree in Civil Engineering in 1978. He later went on to receive an MBA and a Masters in Structural Engineering from the University of Buffalo.

After graduating from Notre Dame, Jim spent the majority of his adult life in Hamburg, NY, where he raised his three children. He began his career at Occidental Petroleum Company in Niagara Falls, NY, and most recently worked at GHD as a senior project manager. Playing golf was a favorite activity, and he loved all things Notre Dame. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and his beloved Irish! An engineer by trade, you could always count on Jim to lend you a hand to fix or build something. He was a perfectionist to a tee. While his time as a grandfather was brief, he loved being "Papa Jim" to his granddaughters who brought a special sparkle to his eyes.

Jim is survived by his former wife, Claire Krathaus Singer; and their three children: Kathleen (Francesco) Leuthold of Darien, CT, Brian of St. Petersburg, FL, and Matthew of Hamburg, NY; as well as his granddaughters: Sophie, Isabel, and Caroline Leuthold, of Darien, CT. He is also survived by his five siblings: Mary (Gary) Huffer, Nancy (Michael) Gies, Thomas "T.J" Singer, Patricia Singer Hartsfield, and Christine (John) Kasman as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, James "Bud" and Patricia Singer. He is also survived by his dear friend and companion, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Green, of Sarasota, FL, who was tirelessly and lovingly by his side, caring for Jim throughout his health challenges.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a wonderful father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend and his memory will serve as a reminder to all who knew him that tomorrow is never promised. His loved ones will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest and not taking a day for granted.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations or contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) or the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org).

A memorial and celebration of life is being planned at the University of Notre Dame at a later date.