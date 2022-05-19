June 18, 1955 - May 17, 2022

CHARLESTON, IL — Jane A. Cox "Mama Jane," 66, of Charleston, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Officiated by Pastor Krista Price. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Monday evening at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Lake Land College Scholarship Fund and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Jane was born June 18, 1955, in Kankakee, IL, the daughter of Harley R. and Marilyn M. (Ruebensam) Miller. She married Wayne G. Cox on March 14, 1981, in Papineau, IL.

Jane is survived by her husband,vWayne; four daughters: Jayna (Gabe) Menser, Rachel (Danny) Schwartz, Kendra Smyser (Zeb Jones), and Hilary (Michael) Donley; ten grandchildren: Alesia (Devon), Mackenzie (Blake), Deece (Hadley), Jade, Kayla, Drew, Zoey, Kaden, Venice, and Karlee; two great-grandchildren: Jax and Braelee; mother, Marilyn Miller; mother-in-law, Dorothy Cox; and sister, Carol (Gene) Lillge.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harley R. Miller; and sister, Emma Mae Carlton; father-in-law, Wayne D. Cox; and sister-in-law, Lella M. Schaaf.

Jane graduated from St. Anne High School in 1973, and went on to attend Eastern Illinois University receiving her Associates in Business Administration. She later attended Lake Land College receiving her Administrative Assistant Degree in the medical field in 2013. She was a dedicated employee of Grimes Motors for 30-years. There she served as Sales Associate and eventually General Manager. Jane was a current employee of Lake Land College and considered the staff and students there as her second family. She was formerly a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Charleston.

Jane spent many of her younger years riding and showing her American Saddlebred horses. Over the past 22-years she would spend her Saturday evenings watching ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and was a huge support in her sons-in-law and grandsons dirt track racing, and her grandchildren's sporting events. In her spare time, she enjoyed making decorative wreaths. Her kind heart and sassy attitude is going to be dearly missed.

