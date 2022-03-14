MATTOON — Janet Arlene Bonell-Wilson, age 78, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 10:11 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Richland Nursing and Rehabilitation in Olney, Illinois.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Rev. Les O'Dell officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cooks Mills. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Janet was born on October 24, 1943 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Pete O'Dell and Emily Bosley Burch. She married Roosevelt Wilson, Jr. Roe preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Bruce David Bonell of Mattoon, IL; father, Pete O'Dell of Mattoon, IL; brother, Curt O'Dell of Toledo, IL; half-brother, Les and (wife) Linda O'Dell of East Longmeadow, MA; brothers-in-law: Jim Driskell and David Blethroade; and several nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by mother, Emily Bosley Burch; sister, Judy Driskell; and sister, Anita Blethroade.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Bruce Bonell Special Needs Trust at First Financial Bank of Mattoon, IL, Wounded Warriors or ASPCA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.