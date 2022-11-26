Sept. 1, 1954 - Nov. 24, 2022

MATTOON — Janet Kay Rosine, age 68, of Mattoon, IL, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 , at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Schilling Funeral Home.

Janet was born on September 1, 1954, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Albert and Melba (Bartimus) Phillips.

Survivors include her devoted soulmate and caretaker, David Reed of Mattoon, IL; daughter, Becky (Alfredo) Castillo of Charleston, IL; grandsons: Ryne Smith of Mattoon, IL, Pierce Smith and Tyler Guymon, both of Charleston, IL. She is also survived by her step-children: Kassie Reed (Daniel Coen) of Mattoon, IL, Clint Rosine of Lerna, IL; and a very special grandson, Bryer Tucker-Coen. Other survivors include her big brother, Albert P. Phillips Jr. of Mattoon, IL; and baby sister, Karen Ann (Brian) McGinness of Mattoon, IL; along with a very special nephew, Aeden Hawkins. She is also survived by very special friends: Patti Johns, Marla Pauley, Barbie Hawyer, and Candy Ebie.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Darlene Phillips; and niece, Tamara Miller.

Janet worked at General Electric (GE) and then Justrite in Mattoon, IL, for over 25 years. She was a faithful and devoted woman who dedicated her life to her family. She retired to stay home and take care of her ailing parents. Janet loved spending time with her family and friends, laughing until she cried, playing Bingo, and playing the lottery. She will be greatly missed.

